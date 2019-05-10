Naveen congratulates chess prodigy Swayam Mishra for becoming 2nd Grandmaster from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated chess prodigy Swayam Mishra from Odisha for becoming the second Grandmaster from the state.

With this, Swayam Mishra also became India’s 62nd Grandmaster after achieving his third and final GM norm at the Polonia Wroclaw Master Cup, which was held at Poland’s Wrocław between 28th April and 5th May 2019.

The Odisha CM took to the Twitter to congratulate Mishra and wished the best for his future.

Congratulate chess prodigy Swayam Mishra on becoming the second Grand Master from #Odisha and 62nd from India after receiving his third and final norm by finishing first at Polonia Wroclaw Master Cup in Poland. Wish him my best for the future. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 10, 2019



The 26-year-old from Odisha became the second Grandmaster of the State after Debashis Das.

Swayam had bagged the maiden GM norm in the KIIT Open in 2014, the second norm at the Isle of Man in 2015 and now the third norm at Wrocław of Poland.

He had also scored 2500-rating mark at Sunny Beach Chess Championship in Bulgaria in 2014.