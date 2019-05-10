Naveen congratulates chess prodigy Swayam Mishra for becoming 2nd Grandmaster from Odisha

HeadlinesSports
By pragativadinewsservice
chess prodigy Swayam Mishra
23

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated chess prodigy Swayam Mishra from Odisha for becoming the second Grandmaster from the state.

With this, Swayam Mishra also became India’s 62nd Grandmaster after achieving his third and final GM norm at the Polonia Wroclaw Master Cup, which was held at Poland’s Wrocław between 28th April and 5th May 2019.

The Odisha CM took to the Twitter to congratulate Mishra and wished the best for his future.

<><>

Related Posts

EVM vandalisation case: BJP’s Sorada MLA candidate…

Indian diaspora should contribute to development agenda:…

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for three Odisha districts


</>

The 26-year-old from Odisha became the second Grandmaster of the State after Debashis Das.

Swayam had bagged the maiden GM norm in the KIIT Open in 2014, the second norm at the Isle of Man in 2015 and now the third norm at Wrocław of Poland.

He had also scored 2500-rating mark at Sunny Beach Chess Championship in Bulgaria in 2014.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.