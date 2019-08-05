Naveen congratulates 4 Odia rugby players for selection in national squad

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
4 Odia rugby players
12

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated four women rugby players from Odisha for their selection in the national team for Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy.

The four players- Sumitra Nayak, Hupi Majhi, Subhalaxmi Barik, Meerarani Hembram–made it to the 12-member Indian women’s team for the tournament to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Odisha CM took to microblogging site Twitter to congratulate the Odia players. He also wished all the best to women’s squad.

<>

Related Posts

Youth held for abducting minor girl in Mayurbhanj village

Now, avail online ‘Lost and found’ service at…

J&K turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah arrested

</>

Apart from the Women’s team, the Rugby India also announced the 12-member Men’s squads for the tournaments. This tournament will serve as the platform for qualification for the Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

Both squads were part of a 15-day Indian National Training camp which was held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

4 women rugby players

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.