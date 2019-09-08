Naveen condoles demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed deep grief at the passing away of eminent lawyer and former minister Ram Jethmalani.

Saddened by the news, the Chief Minister took to his Twitter handle to mourn the death of the politician and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Ram Jethmalani, one of India’s finest criminal lawyers, on Sunday passed away at the age of 95 after suffering from prolonged illness. The former Union law minister died early on Sunday morning after his health deteriorated over the last two weeks.

Jethmalani was bedridden for a week and had lost a lot of weight. He breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi.

Jethmalani served as law minister and as minister of Urban Development in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. He was also the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Among other achievements, Jethmalani was elected as a BJP MP in the sixth and seventh Lok Sabha. Apart from Union law minister, he also held the portfolio of urban development in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

Ram Jethmalani is survived by his son, Mahesh Jethmalani and his daughter who lives in the US.

