Naveen condoles demise of Patkura MLA Bed Prakash Agrawalla

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Patkura MLA and former minister Bed Prakash Agrawalla today.

Naveen took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express his condolence.

ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ବେଦ ପ୍ରକାଶ ଅଗ୍ରୱାଲଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ସେ ଥିଲେ ବିଜୁ ବାବୁଙ୍କ ଘନିଷ୍ଠ ଏବଂ ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦିନ ଧରି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ତାଙ୍କ ପରି ଜଣେ ମାର୍ଗଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କୁ ହରାଇବା ବ୍ୟତିଗତ ଭାବେ ମୋ ପାଇଁ ଏବଂ ଦଳ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 20, 2019



Describing the late leader as an able parliamentarian and administrator, Patnaik said that Agrawalla’s death is a huge loss for him, personally, and also to the party. “He was a close associate of Biju Babu and his organisational ability & dedication for the welfare of people will be remembered for ever,” the BJD Supremo added.

The Odisha Chief Minister has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family of the late senior leader.

Notably, Bed Prakash Agrawalla, two-time Patkura MLA and nominee of BJD for the same Assembly constituency, died at the age of 82 while undergoing treatment at a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital at around 10.20 am on Saturday morning.