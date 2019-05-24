Naveen condoles demise of mountaineer Kalpana Das

Naveen condoles demise of mountaineer Kalpana Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended his condolence on the untimely demise of  Kalpana Das. She died while descending from Mt. Everest yesterday.

Patnaik, took to Twitter to express his grief regarding the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. Describing the late mountaineer as a legend, Patnaik said that her legacy “will inspire generations of young women in the state.”

Odisha mountaineer Kalpana Das (49) died above the balcony area on Mount Everest on Thursday afternoon while descending from the summit point.

