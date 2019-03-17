Naveen condoles demise of Manohar Parrikar

State at LargeHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Manohar Parrikar
45

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed his condolences over the death of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

Taking to Twitter Patnaik wrote: “Deeply saddened by news of the passing away of former Defence Minister of India & Chief Minister, Goa #ManoharParrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace.”

<>

Related Posts

8 houses gutted in separate fire mishaps

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away at 63

IndiGo flight to Bhubaneswar makes emergency landing in…


</>

The three-time CM Parrikar, who had been suffering from the pancreatic ailment, breathed his last at his resident in Panaji today.

Hours ago, the Goa Chief Minister’s office had twitted that Parrikar was in an extremely critical and doctors were trying their best.

The Union Cabinet will hold condolence meet tomorrow at 11 am after the death of Parrikar.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.