Naveen condoles demise of Manohar Parrikar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed his condolences over the death of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

Taking to Twitter Patnaik wrote: “Deeply saddened by news of the passing away of former Defence Minister of India & Chief Minister, Goa #ManoharParrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace.”

The three-time CM Parrikar, who had been suffering from the pancreatic ailment, breathed his last at his resident in Panaji today.

Hours ago, the Goa Chief Minister’s office had twitted that Parrikar was in an extremely critical and doctors were trying their best.

The Union Cabinet will hold condolence meet tomorrow at 11 am after the death of Parrikar.