Naveen condoles demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Describing the politician as warm and kind-hearted, the Odisha CM took to the microblogging site to pay tribute to the seasoned politician who was popular across party line.

<>

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji . She was a warm, respected and a learned leader. She was known to take personal interest even in smallest of people’s problem. Her departure has left a void in Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences to her family. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2019



</>

Various Odisha MPs also remembered the iconic lady who left her footprints in Indian politics.

<>

My sincere condolences on passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. One of the finest leader of our country, she was special and we will miss her. Sending my prayers to family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/VFo7Mskucz — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) August 6, 2019



</>

Condolences have poured in from foreign leaders on the death of the former External Affairs Minister.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister S. Rabbani, Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon and many others expressed deep condolences.