Naveen condoles demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Describing the politician as warm and kind-hearted, the Odisha CM took to the microblogging site to pay tribute to the seasoned politician who was popular across party line.

Various Odisha MPs also remembered the iconic lady who left her footprints in Indian politics.

Condolences have poured in from foreign leaders on the death of the former External Affairs Minister.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister S. Rabbani, Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon and many others expressed deep condolences.

