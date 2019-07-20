Naveen condoles demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit.

Dikshit, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi passed away today at the age of 81.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Delhi Chief Minister, Kerala Governor & veteran leader #SheilaDikshit. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Pray for peace to the departed soul,” Patnaik wrote on his Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the death of the former Delhi CM.

<>

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019



</>

<>

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और एक वरिष्ठ राजनेता श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ। उनका कार्यकाल राजधानी दिल्ली के लिए महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन का दौर था जिसके लिए उन्हें याद किया जाएगा। उनके परिवार व सहयोगियों के प्रति मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019



</>

Dikshit led Congress party to three consecutive electoral victories in Delhi. She served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

In the December 2013 elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Dikshit was defeated in New Delhi constituency by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who replaced her as Delhi’s chief minister.

Subsequently, she was sworn in as Governor of Kerala on 11 March 2014. However, she resigned on 25 August 2014.