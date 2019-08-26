Naveen condoles death of former Chief Secretary Lalat Indu Parija

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen condoles death
19

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has paid rich tributes to former Chief Secretary of Odisha, Lalat Indu Parija, who passed away today.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that late Parija was a brilliant administrator and remained a guiding spirit for future administrators in the State.

Related Posts

Missing since 8 months, minor girl rescued; youth held

Buy sanitary napkin at Rs 1 in Jan Aushadhi kendras from…

Man’s body recovered from deserted place in Ganjam

“He was an example of efficiency and leadership during his service in many capacities including Chairman of OPSC. Besides his administrative skills, he was also an excellent cricketer. His death is a big loss to the State,” Patnaik said.

Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed deep sympathies for the bereaved family.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Missing since 8 months, minor girl rescued; youth held

Buy sanitary napkin at Rs 1 in Jan Aushadhi kendras from…

Man’s body recovered from deserted place in Ganjam

1 of 5,119