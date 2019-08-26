Naveen condoles death of former Chief Secretary Lalat Indu Parija

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has paid rich tributes to former Chief Secretary of Odisha, Lalat Indu Parija, who passed away today.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that late Parija was a brilliant administrator and remained a guiding spirit for future administrators in the State.

“He was an example of efficiency and leadership during his service in many capacities including Chairman of OPSC. Besides his administrative skills, he was also an excellent cricketer. His death is a big loss to the State,” Patnaik said.

Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed deep sympathies for the bereaved family.