Naveen condemns terror attacks in Colombo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned the gruesome terror attacks in Colombo of Sri Lanka which claimed the lives of more than 160 people and left over 400 injured today.

Talking to the Micro-blogging site Twitter, Patnaik said that “such dastardly acts on peaceful congregations and citizens have no place in civilised societies”

The Odisha CM and BJD President and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and wish strength to the government & people of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan churches and hotels were hit by six explosions on Easter Sunday, claiming the lives of 160 people and injuring 400 others. As per police spokesperson, two blasts took place, hours later. Sri Lankan government has imposed curfew. It is not clear until when the curfew will be implemented.

The three hotels hit are the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo and the Cinnamon Grand Colombo and the three churches are in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. The seventh blast was reported in Dehiwela, near the capital. Colombo National hospital said several wounded had been brought in for treatment.

Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj said that she is in constant communication with the Indian High Commissioner there. Indian citizens in need of assistance, help or seeking clarification can call the following numbers: +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789. In addition to those, Indian citizens can get in touch with authorities in the following numbers In addition to aforementioned numbers, Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification can also call the following numbers: +94777902082 +94772234176.

