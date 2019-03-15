Naveen condemns New Zealand mosque shootings

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed condemnation at the deadly shooting at two mosques in New Zealand city of Christchurch.

At least 40 people were killed and 20 suffered serious injuries in the shootings targeting the mosques during Friday prayers.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Naveen wrote, “Deeply disturbed & aggrieved at the news of #NewZealandShooting. No words can condemn such a dastardly act. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families.”

According to reports, one gunman believed to be an Australian, filmed as he shot victims in the mosque and wrote a manifesto declaring his intentions, saying that “it is a terrorist attack”.

Media reports said the attacker revealed that the act was to avenge the death of Ebba Akerlund, the 11-year old child who was killed in 2017 terror attack in Stockholm.

