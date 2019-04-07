Naveen blasts Centre for apathy towards Odisha

Rayagada/Gajapati: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday again launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led Centre for alleged neglect and apathetic attitude towards Odisha.

Terming the Central leaders as Biradi Baishnab (hypocrites), Patnaik said the Centre is not sensitive towards plight of people in Odisha as it provided Cyclone Titli assistance first to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing election campaigns in Gunpur, Bissam Cuttack and Rayagada, the CM said the Centre has sidelined the interest of Odisha while providing assistance for cyclonic storm ‘Titli’.

“While there is need for crores of rupees for the development of Odisha, the Centre is shedding crocodile tears after allocating very small amount,” Naveen said.

He further said the state government is giving rice at Rs 1 per kg to everyone and meal at Rs 5 under Aahar scheme.

“We have launched Odisha food security scheme to provide rice to poor people who were left out of the national food security scheme. Besides, we entirely funding the Aahar scheme which the Centre refused to fund, Naveen added.

Naveen said the big leaders of Congress and BJP are now visiting Odisha and promising welfare of people just to grab votes.

“Four crore Odia people are my family. I am always with them and will remain beside them forever,” he added.