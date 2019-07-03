Naveen asks students for larger participation in Bana Mahotsav

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised students to take part in large number in the state-level ‘Bana Mahotsav’ while attending the event at Raj Bhawan UP School here on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, Patnaik said, “Tree is life. If trees exist, our environment will sustain. If environment remains unhampered, we will be healthy. If we take care of trees, trees will take care of us.”

“As you know, cyclonic storm Fani has caused extensive damage in the coastal area. As many as 22 lakh trees have been destroyed. Therefore, we have launched the post-Fani coastal shelterbelt and afforestation mission. Under the mission, 80 lakh saplings will be planted,” the CM said.

Besides, 50 lakh saplings will be provided to various institutions and individuals in Fani affected areas free of cost. Similarly, Green Mahanadi Mission, Ama Jungle Yojana, Sacred Groves, Green Odisha Mission and other plantation programmes are underway, he informed.

In this rainy season, the state forest department will plant 6 crore saplings. Besides, 4 crore trees will be given to various institutions, organisations and individuals.

“I appeal to the public particularly children to join the plantation programme and help building a green and beautiful Odisha,” Patnaik said.

On the occasion, the CM presented prizes to various forest conservation outfits for their remarkable works and winners of various competitions. He also planted Bakul tree and distributed saplings.