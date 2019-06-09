Naveen arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi on June 11

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday afternoon arrived in the national capital Delhi on a week-long visit where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patnaik boarded a Vistara flight which departed from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 12:55 pm and reached New Delhi in the afternoon.

Speaking to mediapersons after landing in Delhi, the Odisha CM said “I’ll be meeting PM Modi, regarding mainly the damage done by Cyclone Fani and the funds the Centre can give us for that. Also, I have an appointment with the President whom I will be seeing & I will be attending NITI Aayog meeting.”

According to sources, Patnaik along with his newly-elected MPs will meet PM Modi on June 11 amid speculations that the post of the Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha will be offered to BJD. After meeting PM Modi, the Odisha CM is also going to call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Besides, Naveen is expected to meet some Union Ministers to discuss about Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and and PM-KISAN Yojana.

On June 15, Patnaik is scheduled to attend the 5th Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at 2:30 pm. He will return to Odisha the following evening in an Air India flight departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6:40 pm.