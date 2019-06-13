Naveen approves creation of two more RI circles in Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the creation of two more new revenue inspector (RI) circles in Jharbandh tehsil of Bargarh district.

The two newly-created RI circles are Dava and LaudiDhara. Besides, the Chief Minister also approved the reorganisation of Jharbandh RI circle.

Earlier, the Odisha Government created three new RI (revenue inspector) circles namely Talpali, Guderpali and Dangbahal under Gaisilet Tahasil limits in Bargarh district.

It is worthy to mention here that the creation of new RI circles was part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s special development package announced for Bijepur assembly constituency.

Apart from the creation of the new RI circles, the Odisha CM had announced a series of sops for the residents of Bijepur constituency in Part I of the development package.

Patnaik had announced that about 34,000 eligible households having Kutcha houses in Bijepur Assembly constituency will be provided with Pucca houses.

He also announced that two Mega Pipe Water Supply schemes will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs.1120 crores covering 8 lakh population of 505 villages of Bargarh district.

All the villages of Bijepur Constituency will be provided with piped water supply with household connection in the next two years, the CM had announced.