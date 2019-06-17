Naveen approves appointment of 500 assistant section officers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the appointment of 500 successful candidates as assistant section officers (ASOs) in Group B of state secretariat service.

The Chief Minister approved the appointment following the recommendation of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the custodian of the recruitment examinations.

On April 29, the Commission announced the results of the assistant section officer (ASO) (Group B) recruitment examinations in which 983 candidates were provisionally selected for the skill test.

After the skill test and verification of original certificates, 500 candidates have been selected for the appointment. The candidates will be posted in the state secretariat.

Notably, the OPSC had issued advertisement for the recruitment of 500 ASOs (Group B) under Odisha Secretariat Service. Earlier, the recruitment examination was scheduled to take place on December 23, 2018. However, the examination was later postponed to January 20, 2019.

Click here to check the full list of successful candidates: