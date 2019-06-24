Naveen approves 70 new posts in VIMSAR, SCB nursing colleges

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the creation of 70 new posts in Veer Surendra Sai Institute Of Medical Science And Research (VIMSAR) Government Nursing College in Burla and SCB Nursing College in Cuttack.

According to a release issued by the CMO, 24 teaching posts and seven ministerial staff posts have been created in VIMSAR nursing college. The teaching posts include one principal, one vice-principal, one professor, three associate professors, eight lecturer and 10 tutor posts.

Similarly, 32 teaching posts and seven ministerial staff have been created at SCB Nursing College in Cuttack. The teaching posts include one principal, one vice-principal, one professor, four associate professors, six lecturers and 19 tutors.