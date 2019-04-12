Naveen appoints Surya Narayan Patro as poll observer

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appointed party’s vice-president and minister Surya Narayan Patro as the senior poll observer for Keonjhar district.

Similarly, MLA Priyadarshi Mishra who held the post of the party’s general secretary has been given new assignments as the spokesperson. The appointments were confirmed by BJD’s newly appointed general secretary Bijaya Nayak in a press release.

Notably, the conch party has denied ticket to Mishra, the sitting MLA of Bhubaneswar-North, this time and replaced him with Sushant Kumar Rout.

