Naveen appoints Subash Chouhan as WODC Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appointed Subash Chouhan as Chairperson of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had earlier named Chouhan as one of its national Spokesperson.

Besides, Chouhan was the BJD General Secretary and co-observer of the party for Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts during the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing displeasure over allotment of tickets, Chouhan resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 27, 2019. Chouhan was reportedly unhappy after he was denied ticket by the saffron party to contest from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat

Western Orissa Development Council (WODC) is an administrative set-up by the government of Odisha on 11 November 1998. The council was established to bring development in the backward western region of Odisha.