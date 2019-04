Naveen appoints office bearers, revokes suspension of one leader

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed former Baripada MLA Chhatish Chandra Dhal as the state general secretary and observer for Balasore assembly constituency.

Similarly, Krushna Panda has been appointed as the state secretary of the party, Pritiranjan Sahu as Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BJYD) state vice-president, Abhinash Pradhan as BJYD state secretary.

Moreover, Patnaik revoked the suspension of former Bhandaripokhari MLA Rath Das.