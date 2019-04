Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed Bijay Kumar Nayak as the general secretary of the party.

“Nayak, who was entrusted withe responsibility of state secretary, has been appointed as state general secretary by BJD chief Naveen Patnaik,” BJD spokesperson Arun Kumar Sahoo said in a release.

The party also appointed Kishore Tarai as the district president and Nishikanta Pradhan as the district general secretary of Kendrapara.