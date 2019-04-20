Naveen appoints new office bearers, revokes suspension of one leader

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appointed Kamalakanta Mohapatra as the organizational secretary of the party’s youth wing, Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD).

Similarly, Patnaik has appointed Ramesh Chandra Behera as co-observer for Kendrapara assembly constituency, Sudhir Mohanty for Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency.

BYJD president Rana Pratap Patra has been appointed as the observer of Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency and Narayan Mohapatra as the co-observer of Kendrapara constituency.

Similarly, the party supremo has appointed Gadadhar Mallick as the secretary of the party’s labour cell, Dusmanta Mallick as BYJD state secretary, Sk. Liaquat Ali as Kendrapara Mandal level secretary, as Sk. Gufnar as the secretary of Kendrapara minority cell.

Moreover, Patnaik revoked the suspension of Sudhakar Nanda of Bhadrak, informed BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak in a press release.