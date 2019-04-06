Naveen appoints new office bearers, revokes suspension of four leaders

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appointed former MLA from Chilika, Raghunath Sahu as the general secretary of the party.

The CM also appointed Pramod Kumar Rath as the convener for Radhakhol constituency and Sidharth Saha as co-convener. Similarly, Patnaik appointed four general secretaries and six secretaries and one district president to step up the campaign for the upcoming elections.

Moreover, the BJD president revoked suspension orders of Manoj Sahu of Palalhada assembly constituency, Nayagarh Zilla Parishad member Ramesh Satpathy, former chairman of Khandapada assembly constituency Sisir Kumar Sahu and Sushree Upasi Oram of Sundargarh.