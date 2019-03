Naveen appoints Gopabandhu Dash as his political secretary

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today appointed former bureaucrat Gopabandhu Dash as his political secretary.

This was informed by Biju Janata Dal secretary Bijay Nayak in a press release.

Prior to his retirement, Gopabandhu Dash had served as the Additional Secretary to the Odisha Chief Minister.