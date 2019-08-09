Naveen appoints chairpersons of 30 district planning committees

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appointed chairpersons of 30 district planning committees (DPCs) in the state.

As many as 17 ministers and 12 MLAs have been named as the chiefs of the district planning bodies.

Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena has been appointed the chairperson of Mayurbhanj DPC while Bhograi MLA Ananta Das named chairperson of Balasore district.

Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray has been appointed the chairperson for Bhadrak district while School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash named chairperson of Jajpur district.

The other ministers and MLAs who have been named chairpersons are Ranendra Pratap Swain (Kendrapara), Prasanta Kumar Muduli (Jagatsinghpur), Pramod Kumar Mallick (Cuttack), Niranjan Pujari (Puri), Prasanta Kumar Jagadev (Khurda), Satyanarayan Pradhan (Nayagarh), Srikanta Sahu (Ganjam), Mahidhara Rana (Boudh), Jagannath Saraka (Gajapati), Bikram Keshari Arukha (Kandhamal), Sudam Marndi (Sonepur), Padmini Dian (Rayagada), Raghu Ram Padal (Koraput), Raghunandan Das (Nawarangpur), Tusharkanti Behera (Malkangiri), Rajendra Dholakia (Nuapada), Naba Kisore Das (Bolangir), Debesh Acharya (Bargarh), Susanta Singh (Sambalpur) Padmanabha Behera (Jharsuguda), Sarada Prasad Nayak (Sundargarh), Ashok Chandra Panda (Angul), Dibya Shankar Mishra (Dhenkanal), Prafulla Kumar Mallik (Deogarh), Prafulla Kumar Mallik (Keonjhar), Tukuni Sahu (Kalahandi).