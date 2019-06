Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday nominated Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the Chairman of the Standing Committee.

Similarly, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra has been appointed as BJD’s Parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha. Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta has been appointed as the Chief Whip while Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty named Deputy Chief Whip.

This was informed by BJD state general secretary Bijay Nayak in a press release.