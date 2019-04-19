Naveen appeals people to vote BJD to power again

By pragativadinewsservice
Puri: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appealed to the people to vote the party to power in the state again.

Starting his election campaign for the party leaders from Satpada in Brahmagiri block of Puri district, Patnaik took out a mega road show in a high-tech bus.

Addressing a public meeting at Banapur in Puri Lok Sabha constituency, he came down heavily on the Centre for its coastal highway scheme.

He said that the state government had proposed the Centre to change its existing plan for the coastal highway roadmap, but the Centre did not. He added that constructing the highway on the old and existing road will lead to the displacement of a large number of people.

