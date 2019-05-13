Naveen appeals people to donate generously for rebuilding Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Seeking help for rebuilding cyclone-ravaged Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed the people from all walks of life to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Taking to the media persons, Patnaik urged all to come forward to bolster the State’s relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Besides, the Odisha Chief Minister also thanked all the donors for their contribution to rebuild Odisha after Cyclone FANI.

The Odisha CM had earlier shared the details on his Twitter handle for the people willing to contribute to the CMRF.