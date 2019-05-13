Naveen appeals people to donate generously for rebuilding Odisha

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen appeals people to donate
18

Bhubaneswar: Seeking help for rebuilding cyclone-ravaged Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed the people from all walks of life to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Taking to the media persons, Patnaik urged all to come forward to bolster the State’s relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Related Posts

Sanction 5 lakh PMAY (G) Special houses: Naveen to PM Modi

PNG Ministry advises PSU to contribute towards CMRF

Services of all trains from Puri resume today: ECoR

Besides, the Odisha Chief Minister also thanked all the donors for their contribution to rebuild Odisha after Cyclone FANI.

The Odisha CM had earlier shared the details on his Twitter handle for the people willing to contribute to the CMRF.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.