Naveen announces three mega projects for Puri

Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced three mega projects under the Puri World Heritage City Project.

Reviewing a meet at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on the development of the World Heritage Project in Puri, the Odisha CM gave nod to three more projects to be taken up by the state government to revamp the Pilgrim town.

As per a press note by the Chief Minister’s office, of the three projects, the first one is the establishment of Heritage Security Zone. Under this project, the 75-metre radial distance from the Srimandir will accommodate idols of gods and demigods, plants and shrubs linked to the Jagannath cult, art and artifacts and a place for offerings.

For the purpose, an Expert Panel will be set up to monitor work on various disciplines such as Temple Architecture & Art, Heritage & Conservation, Architecture Art, History, Arboriculture, and Shree Jagannath Culture. Besides, of the 75-meters area from the Meghanada Pacheri, a road will be constructed in 15-metres area for commute and the rest 60-metres will be utilised for mordernisation.

Under the second project, the Raghunandan library will be reconstructed on a portion of Emar Mutt land. The library will be developed into a research centre for Jagannath Culture and Rs 25 crore have been sanctioned for the same, the CMO said.

Under the third project, a housing project worth Rs 95 crore has been approved for rehabilitation of the families displaced by eviction. Around 600 houses will be constructed for them within 1.5 km radius of the Shree Jagannath Temple here and the built-up area of each house will be 520 sq feet, the press note further added.

Notably, under the Abadha Yojana Rs 265 crore have been released in the first phase and the works have commenced. In the second phase, Rs 595 will be sanctioned for construction of Shree Setu, Jagannath Ballav Devotees Centre, revival of Musa River, beautification of ponds, development Atharnala and Mutts. The design for the second phase work has been completed and the tenders will be out soon, the Chief Minister’s Office further stated.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Works Department Secretary, and Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different departments were present in the review meeting.