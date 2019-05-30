Naveen announces special package for Bijepur Assembly constituency

Bhubaneswar: A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term, Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a special package for Bijepur Assembly constituency.

Patnaik announced that about 34,000 eligible households having Kutcha houses in Bijepur Assembly constituency will be provided with Pucca houses.

He also announced that two Mega Pipe Water Supply schemes will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs.1120 crores covering 8 lakh population of 505 villages of Bargarh district.

All the villages of Bijepur Constituency will be provided with piped water supply with household connection in the next two years, the CM announced.

Moreover, a new Mega Lift project under Parbatigiri Mega Lift Scheme will be taken up in Buromunda GP of Gaisilet Block with water source from river Ong at an estimated cost of Rs 48.00 crores. This will provide irrigation to 3000 acres of agriculture land, Patnaik added.

Other key announcement made in the package (part 1) for Bijepur assembly constituency are…

Twenty-nine numbers of River Lift Projects & about 3000 Deep Borewell Irrigation Projects will be taken up in Bijepur Assembly Constituency.

Infrastructure works including water supply, street lighting, roads, drainage, Town Hall, Community Centers, Kalyan Mandap, Stadium, Market Complex, Park, Office buildings etc. will be taken up in Bijepur and Barpalli NACs. Package for each town will cost Rs.40 crores and the works will be completed within next 2 years.

In order to provide quality, power to the farmers, separate agriculture feeders totalling 60 kilometers of 33 IN line and 125 kilometers of 11 IN line will be constructed. Besides, 50 new Distribution Transformers will also be set up to improve the voltage level.

Three new R.I. Circles will be set up at Guderpali, Taloali and Dangabahal under Gaisilet Tahasil.

A new PHC will be opened at Talpadar in Bijepur Block. Adequate number of doctors will be posted in existing health institutions within a week.

A Govt. In will be set up at Bijepur. Besides, two Skill Development Centres will also be set up at Gaisilet and Barpalli.

Four new Road Development projects covering a length of about 80 kilometers and one bridge project will be sanctioned to strengthen the road network in the area at the cost of about Rs.82 crores.

The Chief Minister will review the implementation of the package in every two months. Part-2 of the package including livelihood and their sectors will be announced soon, an official statement issued by the Odisha CMO stated.