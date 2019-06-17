Naveen announces Rs 2 crore for development works of Baladevjew temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 2 crore for the development works of Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara during his to the temple today afternoon.

On the occasion of Snana Purnima, Patnaik had darshan of Sri Baladevjew and offered prayers at the Snana Mandap.

Patnaik said Rs 2 crore will be spent for development of the temple and its periphery. The projects include the renovation of Jhulan Mandap, construction of Kalyan Mandap of Sri Baladevjew at Saanta Sahi, construction of boundary wall on the north side of the temple, conduction of public toilet, deep tube well near Marriage Pandal and 24-hour water supply through the overhead tank.