Naveen announces pucca houses for cyclone FANI victims

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced allotment of pucca houses to Cyclone FANI affected residents whose houses were completely or partially damaged during the cyclone.

As per the official statement, the assessment of the damages to begin from May 15. The review and assessment will be completed within a week, added the CM.

Besides this, work order to be distributed among eligible beneficiaries will commence from June 1, Patnaik added.

Similarly, senior officers will be appointed to supervise the assessment process at all the extremely severely affected blocks.