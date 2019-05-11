Naveen Announces Package For Livelihood Support Of People Affected By Cyclone FANI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced package for the livelihood support of people affected by Cyclone FANI.

Extremely severe cyclonic storm (FANI) which hit the coast of Odisha on 3 May, 2019 followed by heavy rainfall in different districts has caused extensive damage to the standing crops, fruit orchards, vegetable crops, plantation crops and various other cash crops along with causing severe damage to assets and infrastructure in the farmer’s fields, thereby adversely affecting the farmers. The livelihoods of people depending upon animal husbandry, fisheries, and handlooms & handicrafts sectors have also been severely affected.

To ameliorate the suffering of the affected people, the State Government has decided to implement the following package for livelihood support:

Agriculture Sector:

Agriculture input subsidy will be provided to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33% and above ORs. 6,800/- per hectare of land in rain fed/non irrigated areas, Rs.13,500/- per hectare of land in are under assured irrigation and Rs.18,000/- per hectare for all types of perennial crops. Perennial crops will include mango, cashew, coconut, kewra, betel vine etc. The assistance shall be provided to the actual cultivators. Agricultural input subsidy to any affected farmer shall not be less than Rs.2000/- for perennial crops and Rs.1000/- for other crops. One lakh nos. of Vegetable Mini kits shall be supplied to the FANI affected districts during Kharif 2019-20. 50,000 acres of demonstration programmes of different crops will be taken up in affected clinics in the current Kharif season. Special assistance will be provided to the affected area of about 5,000 hectares under sugarcane for demonstration on Sustainable Sugarcane Initiative @ Rs.20,000/- per Ha. or Moon Crop Management @ Rs.12,500/- based on the farmer’s requirement. 5000 pump set shall be provided with 50% subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs.15,000/-. 10,000 sprayers will be made available to the affected farmers in the “FANI° affected areas at a subsidy of 50% limited to a maximum of Rs.3800/- for battery operated sprayers and Fts.600/- for hand operated sprayers. 2 lakh nos. of farmers will be trained in 2000 number of camps to adopt seed treatment with a free supply of seed treatment chemicals to cover 2 lakh acres for increasing production in Kharif crops. Immediate steps will be taken to arrange and distribute quality seeds and other input in sufficient quantity for the Kharif season. Farm Mechanisation Subsidy of Rs 150 crores will be disbursed to the affected districts. An incentive of Rs. 15,000 per farmer will be provided to 5000 farmers / WSHGs for Betel Vine cultivation (Pan Baal). 40,000/Unit will be provided for construction of Shade Net / thatched snare for development of 1000 Mushroom Units for farmers / WSHGs and Rs. 2,000/Box will be provided to 500 farmers / WSHGs for livelihood support to honey bee growers. Distribution of fruit seedlings 05 Mango grafts and 5 Coconut seedlings to each farmer will be provided for 50,000 affected farmers for their livelihood sustenance. 4 lakh numbers of Nutri-Gardens will be promoted in the affected households. 10,000 Ha. of Fruit Tree Plantation (Cashew, Mango and Coconut, etc.) will be taken up along with support for inter-cropping package for three years, in order to provide income support in the initial period to the farmers, while the plantations reach the fruit-bearing stage. Incentive of Rs. 25000/ Ha will be provided to banana farmers covering 1650 hectares.

Farm Credit:

Short Term Rabi Loans advanced in the affected areas during Rabi 2019 having crop lass of 33% and above shall be converted into Medium Term (Conversion) Loans. Due date of Rabi Short Term Loans advanced in the affected areas shall be extended up to 30. June 2020 to facilitate the conversion of such loans into Medium Term (Conversion) Loans. Expeditious steps will be taken to organise Joint Liability Groups (“Gs) by covering a maximum number of sharecroppers / oral lessees to provide them credit during the current Kharif season. Expeditious steps will be taken to conduct crop cooing experiments to settle the claims of the affected insured farmers under the crop insurance scheme, PMFBY, with risks of localized calamity and mid-season adversity. Government of India will be requested to provide interest incentive of 3% for Medium Term (Conversion) Loans it at par with crop loans for prompt paying farmers. Farmers affected by FANI shall be provided fresh finance for Kharif cultivation during the current Kharif season, which has commenced from 1.4.2019.

Animal Resources Development Sector:

Assistance to farmers for replacement of animals – Compensation shall be provided towards loss of animals 0 Rs.30,000/- per milch cow and buffalo, Rs.25,000/- per draught animal (upon 3 animals), Rs.16,000/- per calf (upon 6 animals), Rs.3,000/- per goat (up to 30 animals), Rs.50/- per bird (maximum Rs.5,000/4 Construction of cow sheds damaged during the cyclone – 50,000 affected farmers / WSHGs will be supported with the construction of cowshed @ Rs. 0.50 lakh per shed. Construction of goat sheds damaged during the cyclone – 20,000 affected farmers / WSHGs will be supported with the construction of goat shed @ Rs. 0.30 lakh per shed. Support to Dairy Farmers:- Cattle Feed Assistance to Dairy farmers – Support will be provided for nourishing 50,000 milch animals to overcome the stress with 40 Kgs of cattle feed per animal O Rs. 32/- per Kg. (4 Kgs per cattle per day for 10 days) in the affected areas (maximum 2 animals per farmer). ii. Deworming medicine, mineral mixture and nutritional supplementation for dairy animals – 50,000 dairy animals will be provided with deworming medicine, mineral mixture and nutritional supplementation @ Rs. 3000/- per animal (maximum 2 animals per farmer). iii. Assistance for fodder cultivation to farmers – 1 lakh dairy farmers will be supported for seasonal fodder cultivation in the affected districts. Livelihood support through goat farming – 5000 farmers / WSHGs will be assisted with 4 goals and 1 buck with the unit cost of Rs. 20,009/- under Odisha Livelihood Mission. Livelihood support through backyard poultry – 30,000 farmers / WSHGs in the affected areas will be provided with 50 nos. of 4 weeks old chicks @ Rs. 50/- per chick and Rs. 500/- towards night shelter under Odisha Livelihood Mission. 30,000 farmers in the affected area will also be supported with poultry shed @ Rs. 15,000/-. Support to farmers who have lost dairy animals – 3000 graded/ crossbred dairy cows and buffaloes will be provided to those dairy farmers who have lost dairy cattle for restoring their livelihood. Each such farmer will get assistance for only one dairy cow/buffalo 4) 75% of the cost of milch animal limited to Rs. 37,500/- per milch animal. Support to entrepreneurs for poultry farming – 3000 poultry farmers / WSHGs will be supported for the renovation of the damaged poultry broiler unit under Mukhya Manti Krushi Udyog Yozna (MKUY). Each farmer will be provided subsidy up to 50% of the unit cost, limited up to Rs, 4 lakhs per unit

Fisheries sector

Assistance to the Marine & Chilika Fishermen for Boat & Net: Financial assistance @50°-b of Rs.80,000/- for a new FRP boat on replacement basis and @50°4 of Rs.20,000/- for net will be provided for fully & partially damaged boats & nets (6000 1:0,s13 & 3000 nets) to the affected marine and Chilika fishermen. Assistance to the Inland Fishermen for Boat & Net: Financial assistance @50% of Rs.30,000/- for a new FRP boat on replacement basis and @50% of Rs.20,000/- for the net will be provided for fully/partially damaged boats & nets (500 boars & 500 nets) to the affected inland fishermen. Assistance to the Fish Farmers for Freshwater/Brackishwater Aquaculture: (a) Financial assistance of Rs.12,200/- per Ha. shall be provided to the fish farmers (freshwater & brackishwater) for the repair of damaged dykes of 500 Ha. (b) Financial assistance of @Rs 0.75 lakh, per Ha. shall be provided to the fish farmers (freshwater & brackishwater) as input assistance for 200 Ha.

Handicrafts sector

Under Handicrafts sector, assistance of Rs.4100/- per artisans for replacement of cools/equipment and Rs.4100/- per artisan for loss of raw materials/goods in process/finished goods shall be provided to 70,000 artisans in the affected districts.

Handlooms sector

Under Hardooms sector, assistance of Rs.4100/- per weaver for replacement of tools/equipment and Rs.4100/- per weaver for loss of raw materials/goods in process/finished goods shall be provided to 60,000 weavers in the affected districts.

Support to Groups:

Additional seed money of Rs.10,000/- will be given to the affected women SHGs in the affected areas who had taken up livelihood activities. Common Facility Centre (CFC) — 268 CFCs will be provided at Gram Panchayat level eRs.4 lakh per CFC in the extremely affected districts. Financial inclusion — Community Investment Fund (CIF) @1 lakh per SHG to 15,000 SHGs will be provided to facilitate loans for needy households for livelihoods activities in the extremely affected districts. Social security coverage — Over 10 led 514G members/households will be enrolled under Aam Admi Bina Yojana (AABY) in the affected districts. Promotion of Livelihoods Value Chain and Cluster Promotion- 100 numbers of potential cluster formation will be supported for value addition and market linkage @Rs.2 lakh per duster in the extremely affected districts. Rs 50,000 will be provided to those THR (Take Home Ration) producing WSHGs whose infrastructure/machines have been damaged in the extremely affected districts.

Land Revenue:

100 per cent remission in respect of cess on land revenue for 2019-20 will be given to all cyclone-affected villages. 100 per cent exemption of Water Rate will be given to farmers where the crop loss is 33% or more during Rabi season, 2019.

Education: