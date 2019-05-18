Naveen announces livelihood assistance for street vendors, coconut growers & poultry farmers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced livelihood assistance for the street vendors, coconut growers and poultry farmers affected by Cyclone FANI.

According to the CM’s announcement, about 30,000 street vendors whose livelihood has been severely affected in 11 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) due to Cyclone FANI will be provided with cash assistance at Rs.10,000 each to support the loss of livelihood.

“Extensive damage has been caused to coconut trees, which is an important source of livelihood for the people living in coastal Odisha. Apart from Agriculture Input Subsidy and support for tree plantations and seedlings already announced on May 11, cash assistance of Rs.500 per damaged coconut tree will be provided to the affected farmers, subject to a limit of 25 trees per farmer, to support their immediate livelihood,” the Odisha CM announced.

This apart, many small broiler poultry units have been damaged due to Cyclone FANI, which has severely impacted the livelihood of these farmers. To revive the broiler units in the cyclone-affected areas, each farmer will be provided with an assistance of 75 per cent subsidy, limited to Rs. 1 lakh per unit of 500 birds. 2,000 small broiler poultry units will be supported through this intervention, the CM further announced.

The special package for these sections of the society severely affected by Cyclone FANI will cost about Rs.100 cores. The expenditure will be met from the CMRF and States own resources, the Chief Minister informed.