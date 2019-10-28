Naveen Announces Infrastructure Development Initiatives for 3 DHHs, RGH

Infrastructure Development Initiatives
Bhubaneswar: Based on the 3rd set of visit reports of MO SARKAR teams in the five districts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced infrastructure development initiatives for three DHHs and Rourkela Government Hospital.

Following are the grants approved by the Odisha CM:

Sundergarh —

  • Infrastructure Gaps will be met from District Mineral Fund including Attendants Rest Shed and Staff Quarters.
  • 10 lakhs will be given S.P. Sundergarh for promotion of Blood Donation Camps.
  • Two nos of Ambulances and two nos. of Maha-Prayan Vehicles will be provided.

Rourkela Government Hospital —

  • Bed strength will be increased to 400.
  • 15 lakh from CMRF will be given to Rogi Kalyan Samiti for Patient Welfare & Innovation.
  • 10 lakhs will be given S.P. Rourkela for promotion of Blood Donation Camps.

Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital —

  • Infrastructure Gaps will be met out of District Mineral Fund.

Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital —

  • Infrastructure Gaps will be met from District Mineral Fund.
  • 15 lakh from CMRF will be given for Patient Welfare and Innovation.
  • 10 lakhs will be given S.P. Mayurbhanj for promotion of Blood Donation Camps.
