Naveen announces disbursal of KALIA assistance, Rs 1000 Cr for SHGs

Bhubaneswar: On the first day of assuming office, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced disbursal of KALIA assistance to 33 lakh more eligible farmers and approved proposal to provide Rs 1,000 crore worth of government business to Women SHGs.

Addressing a press briefing, Patnaik said, “As part of our commitment to farmers, today in our first Cabinet meeting, the target of KALIA beneficiaries has been increased to 75 lakh farm families. This is 33 lakh more than the existing 42 lakh families. Fund release starts from today with immediate effect and about 25 lakh additional families will be assisted in a week’s time.”

“In a historic initiative towards economic empowerment of women, the Cabinet in its first meeting approved thousand crores worth of Government business to be done by Women SHGs through Mission Shakti. Forty different types of activities such as paddy procurement, uniforms for children, hospital diet and mosquito nets, Mid Day Meal will be part of this in the first phase,” the Odisha CM further said.

“With these two resolutions the promise I had made about KALIA and Mission Shakti to be implemented on the day we assume office, is honoured,” Patnaik concluded.