Naveen announces candidates for Rajya Sabha by-polls

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of the party candidates for the by-elections to Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha.

Amar Patnaik, Head of IT Wing of BJD and Sasmit Patra, Spokesperson and Secretary (Minority Affairs) would be the BJD’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Patnaik said.

He also informed that as per discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah the BJD would support the candidature of Ashwani Vaishnav.

Ashwani Vaishnav was an IAS Officer and Private Secretary to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has also worked in Odisha.

The by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha will be held on July 5. The seats were lying vacant after the resignation of the incumbent members who were fielded in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The last day for filing nominations is June 25 and the counting of votes will be done on July 5 at 5 pm, an hour after polling ends.

The by-poll process has to be completed before July 9, the Election Commission had said in a release.