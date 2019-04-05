Naveen announces 1st poll manifesto, promises Rs 10K to 25 lakh farmers

Jeypore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday promised to give two installments (Rs 10,000) of KALIA assistance at one go to over 25 lakh farmers on day-one of formation of BJD government.

“All the KALIA scheme applicants numbering about 25 lakh who are in the list but not given financial assistance would be given two installments at one go that is Rs 10,000 on the first day of government formation,” Patnaik said.

Addressing the election campaign at Jeypore Stadium in tribal-dominated Koraput district today, the BJD supremo announced the first point of party manifesto for the elections. He said Rs 10,000 KALIA assistance at one go is the number one manifesto promise of the party.

Patnaik further said farmers have been placed at No 1 (top priority) of the party’s poll agenda. The welfare of the farmers has been given top most priority in the manifesto.

“As many as 40 lakh farmers have already been benefited from KALIA Yojana. Besides, list has been prepared for 25 lakh more beneficiaries,” he added.

The Odisha CM also came down heavily on the Centre and asked where were the big BJP leaders, who are now visiting Odisha during election time, when natural disaster battered the state.

Meanwhile, a BJD delegation met the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding blocking of KALIA assistance to Odisha farmers.

Speaking to the mediapersons, BJD leader Pinaki Mishra said, “Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha under pressure from BJP is not allowing disbursal of cash benefits under KALIA Yojana even though the scheme was announced before the poll notification.”