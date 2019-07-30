Naveen all praise for Ganjam, Kendrapara Collectors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised the Collectors of Ganjam and Kendrapara districts for reaching out to the people and setting an example for other officers.

The Odisha CM took to the microblogging site Twitter and praised Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma for paying a visit to Patkura High School and reviewing the implementation of Utthan Scheme in the school. Patnaik also praised Verma for teaching the students during his visit.

ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସରକାର କରିଥିବା ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଯୋଜନାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରିତା ତଦାରଖ କରିବା ପ୍ରାଶାସନିକ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ କର୍ତ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଓ ଦାୟିତ୍ଵ। କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ସମର୍ଥ ବର୍ମା ପାଟକୁରା ସରକାରୀ ଉଚ୍ଚ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ଵଳ ଓ ଉତଥାନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମର ତଦାରଖ ସହ ପିଲାଙ୍କୁ ଶିକ୍ଷାଦାନ କରି ଉଦାହରଣ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି। ତାଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସାଧୁବାଦ। pic.twitter.com/TQEpYRq13t — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 30, 2019

This apart, the Chief Minister has also lauded the efforts of Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, who got down to work in the field and interacted with local farmers in Bharasa village of Khallikote. Patnaik also praised Kulange for reaching out to the farmers and speaking to them about cultivation techniques and various farmer welfare schemes of the state.

