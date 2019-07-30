Naveen all praise for Ganjam, Kendrapara Collectors

By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen all praise
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised the Collectors of Ganjam and Kendrapara districts for reaching out to the people and setting an example for other officers.

The Odisha CM took to the microblogging site Twitter and praised Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma for paying a visit to Patkura High School and reviewing the implementation of Utthan Scheme in the school. Patnaik also praised Verma for teaching the students during his visit.

This apart, the Chief Minister has also lauded the efforts of Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, who got down to work in the field and interacted with local farmers in Bharasa village of Khallikote. Patnaik also praised Kulange for reaching out to the farmers and speaking to them about cultivation techniques and various farmer welfare schemes of the state.

