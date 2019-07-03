Naveen advises BJD MLAs to stay away from corruption

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday advised his party legislators to stay away from corruption.

Holding a meeting with the first time MLAs and old legislators of the party at his residence, Patnaik advised them to go beyond the party politics and work for the people.

Sharing his 19 years political experience, Patnaik said, “After being elected as MLA for the first time in 2000, I had told the BDOs of my constituency to work for the people without any fear.

He advised the MLAs not to discriminate people on the basis of their political support. “As an MLA and as a Chief Minister, I always obeyed the rules with utmost sincerity,” he said.

“I am saying as per my own experience, if you all stay away from corruption and work for the people, you will get elected again and again,” he added.

He also stressed on simplicity and said people like the virtue the most. “If one leads an egotistic and luxurious life, it will create a distance between the people and its representatives,” he said.

“Keep my advices in your mind and work to live up to the expectation of the people,” the CM added.