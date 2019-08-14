Naveen Abolishes Guard Of Honour For Self, Ministers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday abolished the Guard of Honour salute for Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government officials.

As per the directives issued by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the ceremonial welcome will only be accorded to the Chief Guests on three special occasions—Independence Day, Republic Day and Utkal Divas.

The ‘Guard of Honour’ and ‘House Guard’ will be abolished for the Chief Minister, Ministers and other higher officials on all the occasions while the traditional practice will continue as usual for distinguished personalities including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governor, Lokayukta, Supreme Court and High Court Chief Justices, a released from the CM’s Office stated.

This apart, the State Government has also decided to address ‘Manyabar’ (Hon’ble) to the freedom fighters and the personalities holding high constitutional posts.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already set an example by removing the rooftop red beacon from his government vehicle.