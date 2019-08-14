Naveen Abolishes Guard Of Honour For Self, Ministers

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen Abolishes Guard of Honour
21

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday abolished the Guard of Honour salute for Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government officials.

As per the directives issued by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the ceremonial welcome will only be accorded to the Chief Guests on three special occasions—Independence Day, Republic Day and Utkal Divas.

Related Posts

Naveen Making the Difference

Chief Secy AP Padhi named as State Election Commissioner

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 6 Odisha dists

The ‘Guard of Honour’ and ‘House Guard’ will be abolished for the Chief Minister, Ministers and other higher officials on all the occasions while the traditional practice will continue as usual for distinguished personalities including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governor, Lokayukta, Supreme Court and High Court Chief Justices, a released from the CM’s Office stated.

This apart, the State Government has also decided to address ‘Manyabar’ (Hon’ble) to the freedom fighters and the personalities holding high constitutional posts.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already set an example by removing the rooftop red beacon from his government vehicle.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.