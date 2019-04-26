Naval officer dies in fire onboard INS Vikramaditya, probe ordered

Karwar (Karnataka): A naval officer died today after a fire broke out onboard INS Vikramaditya when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar of Karnataka.

The naval officer was identified as Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan.

“A case of fire was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya this morning when the ship was entering harbour in Karwar. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew in a swift action preventing any serious damage affecting the ship’s combat capability,” the Navy said in a statement.

“Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment. Whilst the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered loss of consciousness owing to the smoke and fumes during the firefighting efforts,” the Navy said.

“He was immediately evacuated to the Naval Hospital at Karwar, INHS Patanjali for medical attention. However, the officer could not be revived,” the statement added.

A Board of Inquiry to investigate in to the circumstances of the incident has been ordered.

INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier which entered into service with the Indian Navy in 2013. It has been renamed in honour of Vikramaditya, a legendary emperor of Ujjain, India.