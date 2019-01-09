Nationwide strike by Central trade unions enters second day

Bhubaneswar: The two-day nationwide strike called by Central trade unions entered the second day today affecting normal life in several parts of Odisha.

The commuters have to face harrowing time as the vehicular movement was disrupted in Balasore, Rourkela and Bonai of Sundergarh district. Several trains have been halted at different stations as agitators staged rail roko agitation in Balasore, Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.

While Garib Rath was halted at Bhubaneswar railway station, Puri-Howrah passenger was stopped by agitators in Balasore. Similarly, Palasa-Bhubaneswar passenger was also stopped by protesters at Berhampur railway station.

Protesters were seen picketing at several places to press for their demand. Road blockades were put up on NH-143 and 520 in Keonjhar districts.

Educational institutions, business establishments, schools, offices have been closed in several parts of the State.

On Tuesday, the State government had issued a circular instructing Collectors to take decision on the closure of schools and colleges based on the situation in their respective districts.

Collectors of Balasore, Puri, Khurda, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack and Jagatsingpur ordered the closure of schools and colleges in their respective districts in view of the strike.

All schools in Bolangir, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Boudh, Rayagada, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts will also remain closed today.

Around 20 crore employees from all trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh supported the strike. Banking and postal services were affected across the country as a section of employees abstained from work. Employees and workers in sectors such as steel, oil, mines, dock and port transport and insurance joined the strike.

Five states including Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Manipur and Meghalaya witnessed complete bandh. Other states like Karnataka, Delhi, Goa, and West Bengal were also reportedly affected by the strike.

The unions have put forward a charter of 10 demands such as urgent steps to control price rise, strict enforcement of labour laws in all places of work, social security net for workers in the unorganised sector, end to disinvestment in PSUs and raising the minimum wage to Rs 10,000 a month.