National Seminar on Tribal Society & Literature inaugurated at KISS

Bhubaneswar: A two-day National Seminar on ‘Tribal Society and Culture of Odisha as Reflected in Literature’, was inaugurated at KISS Deemed to be University on Friday.

The seminar is jointly organised by KISS and Kendra Sahitya Academy. Inaugurating the seminar, K. Sreenivasa Rao, Secretary, Kendra Sahitya Academy said, “Indian literature is the pioneer of all literature. Tribal literature of India is unique. Our art, culture, tradition and literature have developed from an ancient civilization. Odia literature originated from Odra tribal”.

There are many social and cultural similarities between different tribes, he stated, adding that Odia there are many reflections of tribal society and culture in Odia literature.

Eminent fiction writer and Jnanpith Awardee Dr Pratibha Ray said, “Man is a part of nature. Therefore people are so natural. We belong to one tribe – that is Human Tribe. We have to go through Indian literature which is inspired by Vedic root. In ancient Indian literature, there was a reflection of tribal culture and character. Without tribal culture, Mahabharat and Ramayan would not have been completed”.

Eminent Odia writer Gopal Ballav Das is the pioneer in introducing tribal culture, tradition in Odia literature. Later, in many Odia writings, tribal cultures and tradition were reflected by prominent Odia writers including Gopinath Mohanty. Today the tribal culture and traditions are gradually disappearing from its origin. We have to restore and preserve these tribal cultures and traditions, she said.

In his keynote address Professor Harekrushna Satapathy, VC, KISS Deemed to be University said, “In Odia literature, there is an enormous reflection of tribal culture and tradition.”

Bijayananda Singh, Convener, Odia Advisory Board, Sahitya Academy presided over the inaugural function, while Dr P. K. Routray, CEO, KISS proposed the vote of thanks. Many experts and writers of tribal literature from various parts of the country joined and participated in the seminar.