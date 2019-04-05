National Maritime Day: Naveen greets people of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday greeted the people of the state on the National Maritime Day that is celebrated every year on April 5.

The Chief Minister took to his Twitter account and expressed his gratitude towards the glorious maritime history of the state. He also said, “Maritime trade has an important role in nation’s progress and Odisha is proud of its glorious maritime history.”

Maritime trade has an important role in nation’s progress and #Odisha is proud of its glorious maritime history. On #NationalMartitimeDay, let us celebrate the maiden sea voyage and the rapid strides the country has made since the momentous occasion pic.twitter.com/pzUTdoAATm — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 5, 2019



This year the country also celebrates 100 years of maritime history. On this day in 1919, navigation history was created when SS Loyalty, the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd travelled to the United Kingdom. It was a crucial step for India shipping history when sea routes were controlled by the British.

The day was first celebrated on April 5, 1964.

On this day, awareness in supporting safe and environmentally sound commerce between continents across the globe is stressed upon.