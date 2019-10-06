National Conference delegation allowed to meet Farooq, Omar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed party members to meet National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar.

They were allowed to meet their party members after two months.

News agencies quoting National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said a delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana will leave Jammu on Sunday morning.

While 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest at his Srinagar residence, his son remains detained at the Hari Niwas state guest house nearby.

Farooq and Omar, both former Chief Ministers, were placed under detention the night before the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

A number of other Kashmir-based politicians, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, are also placed under detention.