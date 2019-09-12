National Chin-Yi University confers Honorary Doctorate on Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: Eminent educationist and founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with the prestigious Honorary Doctorate by the National Chin-Yi University of Technology (NCUT), Taiwan on September 12.

The President of NCUT, Prof. Wen-Yuan Chen bestowed the award upon Dr. Samanta for his outstanding contributions to the fields of education and social work at a Special Convocation Ceremony.

The NCUT was founded in Taiwan in 1971 by Chang Ming to cultivate young talents in engineering and management. It is based on the motto of selfless service.

Dr. Samanta has expressed heartfelt thanks to the President of NCUT, Prof. Chen and International Department Dean-cum-Professor C. Yan Huang for recognizing his relentless social service and contribution to education for the last thirty years.

