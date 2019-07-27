Nation remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniv

Bhubaneswar: It has been four years since former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam passed away and the generations that have witnessed the legend still remember him with all their love and respect.

Kalam had passed away on this day four years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institue of Management (IIM), Shillong.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee was the first to tweet, “Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.”

<>

Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary ভারতের প্রাক্তন রাষ্ট্রপতি ডঃ এ পি জে আব্দুল কালামের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2019



</>

Four years ago, his sudden demise sent the entire nation into grief but Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam continues to be an inspiration even after death not only because of his immense contribution in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of “missile man” but also for being India’s first people’s president.

Kalam, an aerospace scientist, served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was widely referred to as the people’s president. He is credited for India’s civilian space programme and military missile systems. Kalam played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

His contribution to the field of aeronautics earned him the title ‘Missile Man of India.’

Fondly remembered as the ‘People’s President’, he was honoured with prestigious awards such as Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, and Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.