Nation Pays Tribute To Father Of Nation Mahatma Gandhi On His 150th Birth Anniv

New Delhi: As India marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, celebrations is in full swing across the nation.

Top leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to the father of the nation at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh also paid tributes Rajghat. Congress workers will take a mass oath to carry forward Mahatma Gandhi’s vision.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah will flag off the party’s nationwide Gandhi Sankalp Yatra.

Later in the day, Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to address 10,000 sarpanchs. He is likely to declare India ‘open defecation free’ and success of the Swachh Bharat Mission and launch a war against plastic.

In Uttar Pradesh, the legislature will mark Gandhi Jayanti with non-stop 36-hour sittings by both Houses. However, the opposition has decided to boycott it, claiming that the state government is just out to set a record. The simultaneous sessions of the state assembly and legislative council will begin at 11am. They will continue through the day, into that night and end on Thursday night — without a break.

Celebrations will also take place outside India as Sri Lanka’s northern city of Jaffna has decided to celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary in a grand style with extensive arrangements being made by the Indian Consulate.

Meanwhile, hundreds of prisoners will be freed from jails across India on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The administration of Navsari district, where Dandi is located, has organised a mega cleanliness drive at the Dandi beach, where Gandhi made salt as part of a civil disobedience movement, known as the ‘Salt Satyagrah’.