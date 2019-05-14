NASA’s plans to send first woman to Moon named Artemis

Washington: NASA’s plan to send the first woman to Moon by 2024 has been named Artemis. The plan got the boost with an additional increase in the agency’s budget.

The name Artemis came from the Greek goddess of the Moon and the twin sister of the god Apollo. The Apollo programme put the first men on the lunar surface in 1960 and 70s. NASA’s Apollo 11 mission succeeded in landing the first humans on the moon on July 20, 1969.

However, NASA’s Artemis programme is still very much in its infancy.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he is adding $1.6 billion to NASA’s budget “so that we can return to Space in a big way!”

Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019



With this, the budget increase is on top of the initial $21 billion budget request from NASA to accelerate the return to the lunar surface.

NASA’s plan for the first woman on the lunar surface ever comes nearly five decades after the men set their foot on moon.